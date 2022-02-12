Call of Duty Streamer Calls for Revival of Iconic Title

The Call of Duty as of late has been in quite precarious conditions as a franchise. It seems like these annual releases have made these franchises stale. Adding on with the pesky loot boxes, skill-based match-making, uninterested and lazy developing, late iterations of the series have been quite sub-par. Players fondly remember the good old days of Call of Duty. Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops where they would boot up the title with their friends and play consistently till no end. Unfortunately, there has been no significant development thereafter in the current period. In recent years, while every release of the franchise has been commercially successful, players are quite unhappy with the developers. The titles release unfinished, broken, and unpolished games. Besides, the developers finally release content in the form of ‘extra content’.

Players are quite nostalgic about the older titles and this Call of Duty streamer too seems to be on the same note as other fans. That is why the streamer has taken to announce a revival for a classic and iconic title.

Iconic Call of Duty title to have revival

Modern Warzone is a YouTuber who is known for streaming the title. He is just one of the numerous fans who are earning a Call of Duty similar to Black Ops and Modern Warfare.

It looks like he has called upon the community to revive the highly acclaimed and well-received Call of Duty Black Ops II.

The streamer has used his Twitter account calling upon his followers to boot up Black Ops II regardless of platform. Modern Warzone has set the date of the revival as January 28. Black Ops II has gone down as one of the most successful ‘Call of Duty’ titles. In fact, its success stands parallel with the likes of Modern Warfare II, another classic.

Black Ops II seems to have gotten everything right. First of all, it does not feature the same linear storyline in its campaign. Not that there’s something wrong with it, but Black Ops II took a risk with choices and various endings influenced by them. The multiplayer and zombies were quite sublime as well. While they had their flaws, these two game modes have been extremely well received and are often a metric as to how good a title’s gameplay should be.

In totality, perhaps this revival will pave the way for the game to have consistent multiplayer lobbies until Call of Duty brings out a title that the community enjoys.