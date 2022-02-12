Sponsored Video


How do I know when my car tax is due?

Car tax is paid annually – and the DVLA will send you a reminder of when your payment is due three weeks in advance of the date.

Paying is easy – you do it via the GOV.UK website, and you can choose to pay in full or in installments.

You can also check your tax date anytime using the GOV.UK checker – just enter your licence plate number.





