Cate Blanchett, 52, was among the stars posing on the red carpet at the film awards in Valencia, Spain.

The actress stole the show in a silver beaded gown which featured a cut from the neckline exposing part of her chest.

The heavily embellished number featured beaded detailing at the top and was paired with a beaded skirt.

She wore her blonde tresses in an updo in order not to distract from her stunning dress.

The star went for a subtle makeup look and accessorised with small studs.

During the ceremony, Cate received the International Goya Award and took to the stage confidently to give a speech.

The Goya Awards are Spain’s main national film awards, considered by many in Spain, and internationally, to be the Spanish equivalent of the American Academy Awards.