Turns out not all celebs dropped out of college to become famous!!
1.
Connie Britton got a degree in Asian studies.
2.
Cole Sprouse has a degree in Archeology. Specifically, Geographical Information Systems and Satellite Imaging.
3.
Weird Al got a degree in Architecture.
4.
Dolph Lundgren got a degree in Chemical Engineering.
5.
Rowan Atkinson has a degree in Electrical Engineering.
6.
Gerard Butler has a law degree.
7.
Miranda Cosgrover has a degree in Psychology.
8.
Kenny Chesney got a degree in Marketing.
9.
Dwayne Johnson majored in Criminolgy.
10.
Lisa Kudrow got a degree in Biology.
11.
Freddie Highmore got a degree in Spanish and Arabic.
12.
Ray Romano majored in Accounting.
13.
Natalie Portman got a degree in Psychology.
14.
Will Ferrell graduated with a degree in Sports Information.
15.
Lionel Richie has a degree in Economics.
16.
Rooney Mara got a degree in Psychology, International Social Policy, and Non-profits.
17.
Reba McEntire has a degree in Elementary Education.
18.
Eva Longoria got a degree in Kineseolgy and a Masters in Chicano Studies.
19.
Rashida Jones has a degree in Religion and Philosophy.
20.
David Spade has a degree in Business.
21.
Gabrielle Union has a degree in Sociology.
22.
Hugh Laurie has a degree in Anthropology and Archeology.
23.
Kerry Washington has a degree in Anthropology and Sociology.
24.
Ashley Judd has a degree in French and a Ph.D in Public Policiy.
25.
Danai Gurira has a degree in Psychology.
26.
Ben Mackenzie got a degree in Economics.
27.
Vinny Guadagnino has a degree in Political Science.
28.
Chris Martin has a degree in Ancient World Studies.
29.
Wanda Sykes has a degree in Marketing.
30.
Gemma Chan has a degree in Law.
31.
America Ferrera has a degree in International Relations.
32.
Sacha Baron Cohen has a degree in History.
33.
Nick Cannon has a degree in Criminology.