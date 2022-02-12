Sponsored Video


Turns out not all celebs dropped out of college to become famous!!

1.

Connie Britton got a degree in Asian studies.


She went to Dartmouth. That’s an IVY LEAGUE, people!!

2.

Cole Sprouse has a degree in Archeology. Specifically, Geographical Information Systems and Satellite Imaging.


He went to NYU, and when I found out he studied Geographical Information Systems and Satellite Imaging I was shocked because I don’t know what that is. 

3.

Weird Al got a degree in Architecture.


4.

Dolph Lundgren got a degree in Chemical Engineering.


5.

Rowan Atkinson has a degree in Electrical Engineering.


6.

Gerard Butler has a law degree.


7.

Miranda Cosgrover has a degree in Psychology.


8.

Kenny Chesney got a degree in Marketing.


9.

Dwayne Johnson majored in Criminolgy.


10.

Lisa Kudrow got a degree in Biology.


11.

Freddie Highmore got a degree in Spanish and Arabic.


12.

Ray Romano majored in Accounting.


13.

Natalie Portman got a degree in Psychology.


From HARVARD. She could have been a therapist! Instead she just has a couple Oscars. Womppp.

14.

Will Ferrell graduated with a degree in Sports Information.


I literaly have no idea what Sports Information is, but he went to USC to get a degree in it.

15.

Lionel Richie has a degree in Economics.


16.

Rooney Mara got a degree in Psychology, International Social Policy, and Non-profits.


17.

Reba McEntire has a degree in Elementary Education.


18.

Eva Longoria got a degree in Kineseolgy and a Masters in Chicano Studies.


19.

Rashida Jones has a degree in Religion and Philosophy.


20.

David Spade has a degree in Business.


21.

Gabrielle Union has a degree in Sociology.


22.

Hugh Laurie has a degree in Anthropology and Archeology.


23.

Kerry Washington has a degree in Anthropology and Sociology.


24.

Ashley Judd has a degree in French and a Ph.D in Public Policiy.


25.

Danai Gurira has a degree in Psychology.


26.

Ben Mackenzie got a degree in Economics.


27.

Vinny Guadagnino has a degree in Political Science.


28.

Chris Martin has a degree in Ancient World Studies.


29.

Wanda Sykes has a degree in Marketing.


30.

Gemma Chan has a degree in Law.


31.

America Ferrera has a degree in International Relations.


32.

Sacha Baron Cohen has a degree in History.


33.

Nick Cannon has a degree in Criminology.


