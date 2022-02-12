



Chelsea are the champions of the world after beating Palmeiras 2-1 after extra-time in the Club World Cup Final. Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz scored the goals as Thomas Tuchel’s side complete the set of winning every possible trophy at club level. Here is what Express Sport learned from the showdown in Abu Dhabi.

Havertz is the £70m man for the big occasion Chelsea hoped for Just as he did in the Champions League Final victory over Manchester City that booked Chelsea’s spot in this competition, Havertz scored the winner. It was his tap-in in Porto that settled a tight all-Premier League clash. And he confidently dispatched the 116th-minute penalty against Palmeiras. Havertz has endured a mixed first 18 months at Stamford Bridge since his blockbuster £70million transfer but, when the big occasions have arrived, the 21-year-old has stepped up. JUST IN: Liverpool star Robertson jokes he will learn two phrases to help Diaz

Lukaku provides the goods despite cryptic message “If you have to force it then it probably doesn’t fit,” Lukaku posted to his Snapchat story ahead of the final. It increased speculation that the Belgian is unhappy at Chelsea and follows that infamous interview in which he suggested he would welcome a return to Inter Milan. Chelsea signed Lukaku from Inter in a club-record £97.5m transfer in the summer and it has not been a rosy relationship. But it was Lukaku who thumped home the opener, meeting Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross early in the second half. The Blues will expect more moments like that from the former Manchester United star. Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our brand new Facebook group by clicking here

World champions… but must nail down new defender as summer priority Chelsea might be on top of the world right now but they will have a tough job returning to that position if they lose three key players in the summer. Antonio Rudiger – named Man of the Match against Palmeiras – is one of a trio of important defenders whose contracts expire at the end of June. Andreas Christensen and the long-serving stalwart Cesar Azpilicueta could also leave in a free ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. None of those three seem any closer to extending their deals and could seek free transfers. It means Tuchel could be left scrambling for replacements in the summer. Jules Kounde was a target last year and his signing could be revisited.









