But with the Red Bull team working around the clock to support the Dutch driver’s efforts last year, Horner has already claimed he is concerned about whether they have paid enough attention to getting their new car right.

“The big unknown is, have we missed something with these regulations,” Horner continued.

“Has another team stolen a march because of the focus and effort that went into 2021?

“With a new regulation change, the whole philosophy of the regulations has altered from last year so that means every single component is brand new this year.