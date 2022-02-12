Costamare Stock: Benefitting From The Commodity Environment (NYSE:CMRE)

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Costamare (CMRE) is a company we first covered when the markets were in the death throes. It has since returned over 200% thanks to a combination of factors on top of an overall recovery in markets.

CMRE Idea (Seeking Alpha)

While the current results reflect the rise of the cycle where S/D dynamics in the containership and logistics market are being more thoroughly reflected, there is still reason to believe the situation will continue to stay strong. While the valuation no longer implies an especially compelling situation, CMRE is a hold despite the rise in price because of potential catalysts on the horizon that counterweight some other risks. Moreover, the rise in price has decreased dividend yields, making CMRE not a high priority income play either, but nonetheless passable.

First, a Q3 Look

The trends in shipping have been very attractive. There has been an ongoing turnaround in scrapping rates which reached highs some years ago, especially in connection with IMO regulation changes, setting up a situation for substantially constrained supplies.

Charter Rates (CMRE Q3 2021 Pres)

While the benefits of the constrained supply for shipping as well as the IMO changes also slowing down routes and making charters less available already started to have a positive impact on rates, COVID-19 and the post-COVID situation in commodities has only boosted them further. In the case of dry bulk shipping, infrastructure works and generally increased demand for goods over services has resulted in the current situation where commodities in massive flow require an exceptional level of ships, rocketing charter rates to the levels seen above. Port inefficiencies and general logistics constraints have been a boon for a company, resulting in triple-digit stock price and EPS increases to the tune of 517%. While fleets are being renewed with more modern and compliant ships being added to fleets, the time that it takes for newbuilds means that there will be a lag for when the fleets actually start growing to the extent that it begins to affect the rates in terms of supply dynamics.

Orderbook (CMRE Q3 2021 Pres)

Catalysts

On the demand side, while we have had massive increases in the prices of many commodities, some key commodities have seen substantial pullbacks in price and volume. It is issues like these that constitute potential risks in the level of production, trade and shipping. In particular, iron ore has been hurt by the fact that China has reduced the activity of its steel mills in order to reduce pollution. This has meant that the velocity of iron ore going into China has fallen. While there are plenty of other products that can still be transported, the recovery in iron ore would help to extend the current charter rate rally. We believe that the steel mill price caps will be rescinded once the spotlight leaves China after the Olympics, and that enduring demand for iron due to infrastructure is likely to elevate prices, perhaps more moderately, in the future.

Risks and Conclusions

Aside from the typical cycle risks, to which CMRE is especially subject on account of operating leverage, the sanctions that could result in the event of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia also constitute a risk to trade, and therefore to shipping companies. However, the situation in dry bulk shipping, as we referenced in our original thesis in 2020, is mostly to do with the supply dynamics, where exceptional supply pressure due to years of sector unprofitability has led to the scrapping situation and consequent lack in ships that we see today. These supply constraints are likely to last longer than normal from long lead times due to inflationary pressure and shortages in various commodities. The rule of thumb is that it takes about 2 years for productive capacity to grow. With investments only picking up quite recently, we can expect that the coming quarters will continue to be exceptional before cycle risks rear their head. Indeed, in the commodity intensive economy brought on by COVID-19, demand factors may delay this cycle turnaround. While the prospects for CMRE in the near and medium term remain excellent, we believe that the current prices, with a P/E around 6.3, are beginning to reflect a more complete multiple. While there is likely still upside, with a 6.3 P/E implying substantial earnings yield, and with two years guaranteed in terms of the payback period of earnings on price, we begin looking elsewhere in markets, where cycle and operating leverage risks don’t interact as viciously, for the next big opportunity.