This Sunday the signs may have some difficulty making decisions and relaxing properly, according to Cafe Astrology. Thanks to the moon being in Cancer, each sign will have their individual struggles today – but all signs can expect to feel much more at ease by the end of the day. Express.co.uk reveals your horoscope, star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast for today.

Aries

Aries are in need of comfort and familiarity this Sunday.

Cafe Astrology advises: “Early today, it’s best to avoid waiting for others to sense what you want or need. Decision-making can suffer, but it may be better to wait and see.

“As the day advances, it’s easier to focus on strengthening yourself for future endeavors that are more adventurous or ambitious.”

Taurus

Taurus can expect a Sunday good for “light communication, learning, sharing, and your social life”.

Cafe Astrology says: “You can be so curious that it’s easy to become distracted, but right now, you seem to need a bit of change, movement, and variety.

“In the first half of the day, you can feel a strong need to be recognized for your efforts by the people dearest or closest to you, but others may not be on the same wavelength.

“It may be best to ride this out and give everyone the benefit of the doubt, unless, of course, it becomes a pattern.”

READ MORE: The touching way Charles paid tribute to one royal with Camilla’s ring