



Earlier this week it was announced the latest Disney film, Death on the Nile, has been banned from both Lebanon and Kuwait. The two middle-eastern countries have announced they will not be showing the new whodunnit movie after one of the star’s involvements in the Israeli military.

The film stars a massive cast of Hollywood A-listers, including Kenneth Branagh as the legendary detective Hercule Poirot, as well as Letitia Wright, Russell Brand and Emma Mackey. The two main stars of the movie are Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot. Unfortunately for the Fox film, both of these actors have found themselves embroiled in some public scandal.

In the past year, Hammer’s reported sexual exploits were “posted online” by a number of women. Instagram user @houseofeffie shared screenshots of messages which were said to have been sent from Hammer’s account to various women. These messages involved discussions of fantasies of rape, BDSM and cannibalism. Hammer has since called these claims “bulls**t” and denied them through a lawyer. His lawyer statement read: “These assertions about Mr Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory. The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that.” Hammer reportedly went to a treatment centre on May 31, 2021. He left on December 12, 2021. READ MORE: Death on the Nile REVIEW: Kenneth Branagh’s second Poirot movie

The Daily Mail confirmed the countries were banning the film following an outburst of protests on social media. The publication said: “social media users in Kuwait also slammed [Gadot’s] praise of the IDF and her criticism of Hamas during the 2014 war in Gaza.” A statement has not yet been made by Disney or Gadot on the issue. Death on the Nile is in cinemas now. SOURCE / SOURCE









