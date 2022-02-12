“There was a day or two when we had them [Ratty (Andrew Brooke) and the N***e (Tom Bennett)], Colin in, and Brian (David Earl) in all in a row,” Lenny star Tony Way began.

“It was like an onslaught, it was a comedy barrage,” he said to his cast mates as he recalled his favourite day on set. “It was extraordinary.”

Gervais then weighed in: “Again, Colin when he comes in… when he sings that song, ad-libs that song…”

“Bang, Bang, I’m a Taxi Driver,” After Life star Diane Morgan chipped in before Gervais said he had doubts it’d be accepted into the final cut.