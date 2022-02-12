Fiona Houston entered the Den in 2015 seeking an investment of £100,000 for three percent of her business, Mara Seaweed. Mara Seaweed turns seaweed into seasonings. It is an alternative to salt.

Fiona aimed to build the company into a £7million export brand with 70 percent of profits coming from exports. They have launched their products in premium retailers such as Harvey Nicoles and Harrods, and have expanded to other retailers such as Marks and Spencer.

Excited by the high valuation, Peter Jones wanted to talk numbers.

Fiona said: “We made £200,000 in the last six months, that’s what we turned over in sales.

“Our revenue for the last 12 months was £200,000 and we haven’t made a profit yet but we’ll break even at the end of this year.”

READ NOW: ‘I just want my money back’ Women frustrated at bank account frozen for 15 months