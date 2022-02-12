This comes as drivers are being urged to take advantage of grants which are soon set to come to an end, including the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS).

The scheme allows drivers to apply for grant funding of up to £350 towards the cost of a home charging point, which ends on March 31.

In December, the Government cut grants to help towards buying new electric cars by 40 percent, with the maximum discount motorists can now receive has been cut from £2,500 to £1,500.

It was the second time the grants had been cut in 2021 after it was reduced from £3,000 to £2,5000 in March.