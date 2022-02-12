When paying her respects at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph, Kate stood with Camilla and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The three royal ladies looked on from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building as their spouses and other Royal Family members laid wreaths.

From left to right standing Camilla, Kate then Sophie, and Judi James discussed this format.

Judi spoke about the role Kate had on this day: “With the Queen sadly missing from the royal balcony there was a very intriguing and possibly significant re-shuffle of the royal wives, with Kate emerging looking very much like the highest-ranking woman in the group, not just by taking the central position between Camilla and Sophie but by her non-verbal signals as she stood in that spot.