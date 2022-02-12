Final Fantasy XIV is getting more Deep Dungeons

At the present moment, there are only two Final Fantasy XIV Deep Dungeons in the entire game – giant, multi-layered rogue-lite experiences that can be a real challenge to get through. According to director Naoki Yoshida, a new series of FFXIV Deep Dungeons for 2022 is being added in an update sometime soon.

A lot of Final Fantasy XIV players have been asking for more Deep Dungeon challenges for a long time now. There are only two in the MMO right now – Heaven-on-High and Palace of the Dead – and the most recent was added in the Heavensward expansion way back in 2015.

Now, seven years later, it finally seems like Square Enix is ready to start giving players further Deep Dungeon rogue-lite challenges – and by the sounds of it, there could be more than one and they could be added soon. In an interview as part of the Korean Final Fantasy Festival, Naoki Yoshida was asked about the addition of more Deep Dungeons – and he confirmed that more were coming.

As spotted by @aitaikimochi on Twitter, in a Q&A Yoshida says that Square Enix has heard the fan requests for more rogue-lite dungeons in the style of Palace of the Dead. The team will be adding a new series of Deep Dungeons as part of one of the upcoming 6.X patches – patch 6.1 is due around March/April, so it seems likely at least one new Deep Dungeon could be added later this year.

Yoshi-P said during the Korean FFXIV FanFes that they heard many people around the world wanted more deep dungeons, and he said they will bring back a new deep dungeon series starting in the 6.X patches. #FFXIV pic.twitter.com/WKyHuWFrqS — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) February 12, 2022

The next Letter to the Producer with Yoshida is due on February 18, where he is supposed to be talking about the future of Final Fantasy XIV – so fans could hear more about these new Deep Dungeons as soon as next week.