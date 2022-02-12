Sponsored Video



Football Fixtures | Sky Sports

Lech Poznan

0

0

19:00

LKS Nieciecza

Bamber Bridge

0

0

15:00

Stafford Rangers

Basford United

0

0

15:00

Ashton Utd

Gainsborough Trinity

0

0

15:00

FC United of Manchester

Hyde

0

0

15:00

Warrington Town

Lancaster City

0

0

15:00

Scarborough Athletic

Mickleover Sports

0

0

15:00

Radcliffe

Nantwich Town

0

0

15:00

Buxton

South Shields

0

0

15:00

Atherton Collieries

Whitby Town

0

0

15:00

Matlock Town

Witton Albion

0

0

15:00

Stalybridge

Chesham

0

0

15:00

Salisbury FC

Farnborough

0

0

15:00

Yate

Harrow Borough

0

0

15:00

Kings Langley

Hartley Wintney

0

0

15:00

Dorchester

Hayes & Yeading

0

0

15:00

Gosport Borough

Metropolitan Police

0

0

15:00

Hendon

Poole Town

0

0

15:00

Merthyr Town

Taunton

0

0

15:00

Swindon Supermarine

Tiverton Town

0

0

15:00

Truro City

Walton Casuals

0

0

15:00

Beaconsfield

Weston-s-Mare

0

0

15:00

Wimborne Town

KAS Eupen

0

0

15:15

AA Gent

Mechelen

0

0

17:30

KV Oostende

Oud-Heverlee Leuven

0

0

17:30

Cercle Brugge KSV

Zulte-Waregem

0

0

19:45

Anderlecht

Bath City

0

0

15:00

Dorking Wanderers

Billericay Town

0

0

15:00

Dulwich Hamlet

Chelmsford

0

0

15:00

Hampton & Richmond

Concord Rangers

0

0

15:00

Havant and Waterlooville

Eastbourne Borough

0

0

15:00

Maidstone Utd

Ebbsfleet United

0

0

15:00

Slough

Oxford City

0

0

15:00

Hemel Hempstead

St Albans

0

0

15:00

Braintree Town

Welling United

0

0

15:00

Chippenham Town

AFC Telford United

0

0

15:00

Kidderminster Harriers

Alfreton Town

0

0

15:00

Gateshead

Blyth Spartans

0

0

15:00

Kettering Town

Boston United

0

0

15:00

Southport

Brackley Town

0

0

15:00

AFC Fylde

Darlington

0

0

15:00

Chester FC

Farsley

0

0

15:00

Gloucester

Hereford FC

0

0

15:00

Guiseley

Leamington

0

0

15:00

Chorley

Spennymoor Town

P

P

15:00

Bradford P A

York City

P

P

15:00

Curzon Ashton

Cardiff Metropolitan University

0

0

14:30

Newtown AFC

Caernarfon Town

0

0

17:15

Bala Town FC

Carshalton Athletic

0

0

15:00

Lewes

Corinthian Casuals

0

0

15:00

Bowers & Pitsea

East Thurrock United

0

0

15:00

Margate

Enfield Town

0

0

15:00

Bishops Stortford

Hornchurch

0

0

15:00

Folkestone Invicta

Horsham

0

0

15:00

Kingstonian

Leatherhead

0

0

15:00

Bognor Regis Town

Merstham

0

0

15:00

Worthing

Potters Bar Town

0

0

15:00

Haringey Borough

Wingate & Finchley

0

0

15:00

Cray Wanderers

Braga

0

0

15:30

Pacos Ferreira

Benfica

0

0

18:00

Santa Clara

Portimonense

0

0

18:00

Boavista

Estoril

0

0

20:30

Tondela

Cittadella

0

0

13:00

Cremonese

Parma

0

0

13:00

Pordenone

Vicenza

0

0

13:00

Cosenza

Perugia

0

0

15:15

Frosinone

Reggina

0

0

15:15

Crotone

Apollon Smyrnis

0

0

17:30

Panetolikos

Paksi SE

0

0

13:45

Gyirmot FC Gyor

Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club

0

0

16:00

Mezokovesd Zsory

Puskas FC

0

0

18:30

MTK Budapest



Source link

