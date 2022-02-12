



George Russell has fired a warning shot to Max Verstappen and Red Bull, with Mercedes hungry to avenge what they saw as a ‘robbery’ at the end of last season. The 23-year-old looks set to partner Lewis Hamilton for the Silver Arrows, in a new-look pairing that could see the latter win his eighth world title, or the former claim his first.

Hamilton looked to be cruising towards number eight in Abu Dhabi, until FIA race director Michael Masi made the contentious decision to effectively wipe out his lead behind a late safety car. Verstappen, the Brit’s bitter title rival, then took his chance on the final lap after opportunistically fitting fresher tyres. The fall-out from December’s season finale was ugly, but Mercedes decided not to appeal the decision before Hamilton removed himself from the public eye. With the 37-year-old’s comeback now firmly on the cards, however, Russell has spoken of the desire and hunger in the Silver Arrows factory to come back stronger. READ MORE: Red Bull accused of playing games with Max Verstappen’s car as Aston Martin chief aims dig

“I feel like I know everybody so well already, so we’re straight down to business on the important bits and bobs,” he said during his first interview with Mercedes. “To understand the new car, to understand the challenges, and to prepare as best as possible for the season ahead. “Following the conclusion of last year, there is so much motivation and fire within the whole factory to bounce back. That is incredible for me to see.” In the immediate aftermath of Verstappen’s victory at Yas Marina, Russell immediately took to social media to state: “THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!!!!”

Car launches over the past few days have hammered home the notion that the 2022 season is just around the corner. Amid sweeping regulation changes, there has not been much fighting talk among the top dogs, with both Verstappen and Russell voicing slight concerns over their 2022 machinery. Where the former claims that bigger tyres and less grip have hampered hit ability to hit apexes, the latter insists that ‘a lot of work’ is needed before everything comes together. Even so, Russell expanded on how it feels to make the jump up from Williams, and what he expects of himself during his debut season.

“It’s an incredibly special feeling to be a Mercedes driver, and a bit of a strange feeling at the same time,” he added. “Having spent so much time there when I was in Formula 3 and Formula 2 as a junior driver, in a way, it feels like returning home to people who I have known for such a long time, and getting up to speed with how the team operates again. “My hope for 2022 is to really get the maximum from myself and the team around me. “In terms of a result, I truly don’t believe you can put a value or a target on that. Nobody knows where they’re going to be when they reach the first race.”









