If you’ve never heard of TopCashback before, but love a good bargain, then you really need to add this site to your bookmarks now.

TopCashback earns commission for directing users to the websites of thousands of retailers it partners with.

And, very generously, TopCashback says any commission it earns is passed on “100 percent” to its users.

If you want to get an Amazon Kindle for £39 then firstly you will need to head to this page on the TopCashback website and sign up as a new member.

As a reward for signing-on you will be eligible for £10 cashback on purchases above a tenner.

After signing up you will then need to head to the Amazon hub page on the TopCashback website. Once on this page scroll down to the Amazon.co.uk offers section and then click on the ‘get cashback’ button next to Kindle eReaders.

This will then direct you to the Amazon website where you’ll need to purchase your Kindle eReader.

Once you’ve done this head to the official account section on the TopCashback website and you’ll see your account has been topped up with the cashback you’ve earned.