If you’ve never heard of TopCashback before, but love a good bargain, then you really need to add this site to your bookmarks now.
TopCashback earns commission for directing users to the websites of thousands of retailers it partners with.
And, very generously, TopCashback says any commission it earns is passed on “100 percent” to its users.
If you want to get an Amazon Kindle for £39 then firstly you will need to head to this page on the TopCashback website and sign up as a new member.
As a reward for signing-on you will be eligible for £10 cashback on purchases above a tenner.
After signing up you will then need to head to the Amazon hub page on the TopCashback website. Once on this page scroll down to the Amazon.co.uk offers section and then click on the ‘get cashback’ button next to Kindle eReaders.
This will then direct you to the Amazon website where you’ll need to purchase your Kindle eReader.
Once you’ve done this head to the official account section on the TopCashback website and you’ll see your account has been topped up with the cashback you’ve earned.
You will then be able to withdraw this money in a variety of different ways – either via a BACS transfer, by moving the money to a PayPal account or by topping up one of the many giftcards available.
TopCashback partners with thousands of different retailers and offers cashback rates on a variety of products. And the £10 new member bonus can only be used on products where cashback rates are offered.
Depending on which store you head to, you’ll either be able to earn cashback on select lines or virtually every product listed online.
In the case of Amazon UK, it’s only first-party Amazon products which have cashback rates available.
So Amazon Kindle eReaders, Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers, Fire tablets and Fire TV devices.
For anyone that loves a good bargain though, the good news is Amazon has slashed the prices of a wide range of Alexa powered devices.
So you can get money off Fire tablets, Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers and Fire TV devices right now on the Amazon UK website.
Amazon has also slashed the prices of a wide range of Kindle devices – besides the entry-level frontlight model, Amazon has cut the price of the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis.
All of these first-party Amazon products can be used in conjunction with the TopCashback new member bonus to get additional money off.
The TopCashback new member bonus offer runs out at the end of this month, but some of the savings on the Amazon website run out next week.
One deal that does end next week is the Kindle eReader savings. So if you want to get money off the Kindle frontlight model you’ll need to take advantage of the promotion ASAP.