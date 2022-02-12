CHENNAI: With the rapid movement towards the Metaverse and Web 3.0, Dinesh Kshatriya and his fiancé Janaganandhini Ramaswamy decided to host their Hogwarts-themed wedding on February 6. Following the one of its kind wedding, GuardianLink.io, NFT Ecosystem Technology Framework, launched the first-ever Metaverse wedding NFT collection on Beyondlife.Club.
Sponsored by the crypto trading platform, coinswitch.co, the NFT collection will be an artwork featuring backgrounds and attires from the Harry Potter and cyberpunk era — in addition to the classic wedding attire featuring the bride, groom, and bride’s late father.
BeyondLife.Club’s NFT, themed around the movie — The Matrix, in the Indian language showcasing the names of the bride and the groom. This exclusive NFT collection comprises 12 NFTs out of which 11 unique (ERC 721) NFTs are of the bride and groom’s virtual avatars, projected in traditional as well as western attire with and without the bride’s late father and 1 NFT of the wedding invitation (ERC 1155) consisting of 50 copies.
The NFT featuring the virtual avatars of the bride and the groom, was purchased and resold within nanoseconds of the drop. Fifty copies of the same were sold at $10 each, and one of them was re-sold for $100 within a second on GuardianLink.io’s secondary marketplace. Also, one of the invitations which was sold for $10, is now being traded at $4,450 which is almost at 400x.
