The Government has introduced a “hierarchy of road users” as well, with pedestrians taking priority and lorry drivers least at-risk in a collision.

A survey by AA, undertaken in January, found that 33 percent of drivers were unaware of the changes to the Highway Code, including 4 percent who had “no intention” of looking at the new rules.

Nicholas Lyes, head of roads policy at RAC, commented: “These changes to the Highway Code are substantial, so it’s vitally important they are communicated clearly.

“In theory, they should make our roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians, but unless everyone is aware of them, there’s a risk of angry clashes and, worse still, unnecessary collisions.