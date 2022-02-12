Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)

Someone in the family seems a little confused and they may be feeling slightly ignored or neglected. You’ve been so busy recently you haven’t had time to talk or to consider their feelings. Their anxieties won’t go unnoticed by you and you will do your best to put their mind at ease.

Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)

Even if there are conflicting opinions at home or at work, you will enjoy the debates that result. It will feel good to have a chance to air your views and people are taking you seriously when they haven’t in the past.