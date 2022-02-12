Furthermore, the tax expert provided additional advice as to how people can reduce their inheritance tax bill within the current system in place.

Mr Monk added: “There are measures that you can take to mitigate the effects of IHT, and to make the process of administering the estate of a loved one easier after death.

“That might include informing pension schemes of where you wish any death benefits to go, or it might mean taking advantage of the various exemptions in the IHT system for gifting money during your lifetime.

“The key is to act early and seek out help to work out if you’ve got an IHT liability. It can help to talk to someone about your investments, particularly about your pensions.”