It’s almost been fifteen years since Liam Neeson’s career reached new heights when the actor made a famous movie phone call in Taken. Of course, it went on to become a modern classic and among the best action movies of late. Ever since he talked about his “particular set of skills” in the 2008 success (much to the actor’s disbelief), Neeson has continued to star in more stunt-heavy films, as he approaches his ‘70s. How far will the actor’s action star career stretch? 

Liam Neeson’s latest action flick is Blacklight, which landed in theaters this weekend. The movie comes not long after the actor previously said this time last year that he’s planning on retiring from the genre pretty soon, but was he serious? Here’s the latest, per the actor’s words: 

I turn 70 this year, so I’m still getting away with it. I think the action movies will draw to a close — they have to. Audiences aren’t stupid, you know. They’re gonna go, ‘Oh, fuck this guy, Liam Neeson. He’s got to be 71, 72, 73…’ I’ll stop at some stage.



