“He went from saying, ‘I can’t play piano,’ to sitting down, picking up his right hand and playing. His family all welled up. That’s the power of love, you know?” Burnett added.

According to Lewis’ wife Judith, who spoke to the magazine, creating music gave Lewis a severe headache that wore him down.

As a result of his stroke, Lewis has not returned back to the stage as his team initially predicted.

The road to recovering from a stroke is often a complicated one, involving many different treatments to help with communication and coordination, as well as various medicines to reduce the risk of having another stroke.