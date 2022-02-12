The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, was seen reading to children this week in a new programme for CBeebies. Dressed in jeans and a jumper, Kate read from one of her favourite children’s books, “The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark”, by Jill Tomlinson. The reading was filmed at Kensington Palace in January to mark Children’s Mental Health Week and will be part of a CBeebies show that airs on Sunday.
Kate is known for her children’s work, such as her “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives” survey.
Her research, carried out by Ipsos MORI, helps understand how the early years of children’s lives shape their future development.
Kate and William have three children together, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.
While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may appear conventional in some ways, they didn’t follow royal tradition with their children, according to Victoria Arbiter.
The royal commentator explained how, unlike other royal wives, Kate did not have a baby in her first year of marriage.
The expert spoke for the Channel 5 documentary “William & Kate: Too Good To Be True”, released in 2020.
She said: “Historically royal wives have tended to have their first baby within a year of marriage.
“Well, it sounds awfully clinical, but that was never going to happen for William and Kate.
“Because the year following their wedding was the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.
“Nothing could detract from the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.
The Cambridges posed for a picture with their firstborn within hours of his birth at St Mary’s Hospital in London.
The couple stood on the steps outside the hospital’s Lindo Wing, where William and his brother Prince Harry were both born.
The Daily Mail’s editor-at-large Richard Kay recalled the moment in the Channel 5 documentary.
He said: “William and Kate came and stood on the steps of that famous Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington.”
He said William had been “cradled as an infant” by his mother, Princess Diana at the hospital, adding that the “world was very happy” after the Cambridges posed for the pictures with George.
