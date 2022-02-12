You might be unsure if the person you’re shopping for even likes Lindor chocolate, but the over 40,000 5-star reviews on Amazon can assure you it’s a safe bet they do.

There’s an array of flavours included in the sale, including milk, mint, salted caramel, orange, or for those who like to try them all, you can buy an assorted box.

If you’re not celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, you can always treat yourself and buy a delicious box of these luxurious truffles that you don’t have to begrudgingly share.

In the words of one happily single reviewer: “I used to yearn for a man. Being single can take its toll, but believe me, once you’ve tried these you will never need those macho arms to comfort and please you again”.

Another reviewer warned you may need to hide a few chocolates for yourself if you don’t want them to go walkabout. They said Lindor is “very good quality chocolate”.

“Bought a few boxes and did not see them as the kids took delivery and took them straight up to their rooms,” they said. “Scoffed the lot! Did not share, I didn’t even get one!”.

Consider yourself warned.

