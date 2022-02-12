



London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called to a bar in Fish Island, Hackney, at 4.50pm on Saturday. The venue is believed to be Two More Years in Roach Road.

A spokesperson for the LFB confirmed that a mezzanine floor at the single story venue had collapsed and eight people were rescued. It is not yet known what condition they are in. One man who was inside the venue at the time told the PA news agency: “There was just this sort of cracking sort of noise and dust started coming down. “Me and my friend just ran to the side and the whole thing just came down in a matter of seconds.” He added that it was lucky there were not more people sitting directly under the mezzanine floor that came down.

He said that he saw one person being brought out on a stretcher and put into an ambulance. The man added that most of those injured appeared to have cuts and bruises rather than anything serious. LFB station commander Sacha Clement, said: “Firefighters have carried out a systematic search of the building and rescued eight people from inside. “They were trapped on the remaining part of the mezzanine floor and crews used a ladder to bridge between the floor and the internal staircase to get them safely out of the building. READ MORE ABOUT EU SUPERTRAWLERS ‘PILLAGING’ UK PROTECTED SEAS

“Crews are treating patients at the scene and are working closely with emergency services colleagues. More information to follow.” Rushanara Ali, Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, tweeted: “Very concerned about the collapse of part of a building at Roach Road #fishisland. “My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Grateful to Ldn-Ambulance and TowerHamletsNow emergency response services for their support at this time.” The Metropolitan Police said they were called by the LAS at 4.47pm to reports of a partial building collapse at a pub. A police cordon has since been lifted.

East London football club Clapton Community FC tweeted: “Some of the spectators and players from our game at Stonewall FC were in this bar when the mezzanine collapsed. “We believe one person has been taken to hospital but miraculously no serious injuries as far as we know.”









