Paul Scholes and Glenn Hoddle have tipped Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as a worthy candidate for the permanent position at Manchester United. The Red Devils are currently searching for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successor ahead of this summer, and Hasenhuttl’s name has been thrown into the ring.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash, Hoddle explained he believed Rangnick and Hasenhuttl’s past partnership at RB Leipzig makes the latter a sensible managerial choice.

He told BT Sport: “Would that not be a good fit? For me, if they’ve [Rangnick and Hasenhuttl] worked so closely together, if he’s going to be the sporting director eventually – that works.

“Southampton will want to keep him, of course, they would, because he’s doing such a very good job with the players that he’s got there. He’s doing an excellent job. If he wanted it, it would make sense.”

JUST IN: Ronaldo involved in Man Utd reunion ahead of Southampton clash