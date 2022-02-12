“Of course, you can’t have a full smile all the time, but I’ve mentioned a couple of times that when our faces are telling the truth, they work like a perfect, balanced system.”

The body language expert continued: “And in this case, her lip corners are pulled up in a way that is more intense than her eyes.

“In fact, she does a much better job a few seconds later. This smile still… doesn’t feel like it, but the different parts of the face involved are working together, much better than the previous one. The only problem is less than a second later, she tries too hard.

“Because we can put all three smiles, side by side, so you can spot that in the span of just a few seconds, she has this wildly different display of intensities.

“Again, that’s a sign that the person is trying to come out as nice and engaging.”

He said: “Sadly, the execution is all over the place and it just raises suspicions.

“When Meghan is going to fix her hair, her hand gesture almost blocks her face completely from view.

“It’s literally in the middle of eye contact in this case, so it’s another very subtle signal that she was not comfortable and most probably wanted to be anywhere else.