Sponsored Video

Predicting the next big thing has been notoriously hard.

Remember when 3D printers were the future? How about the upcoming dominance of 3D television or people fleeing New York City never to return? How about when Napster seemed like the future of the music industry or MySpace seemed like an unstoppable social media powerhouse.

A lot of next-big-things become either not a thing or a much smaller thing than people expected. 3D printing, for example, has not become a major part of life for the average American but it may prove very valuable for use in space travel largely because you may not pack absolutely everything you need for your decades-long trip to live on Mars.



Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.