With the crypto sector getting more detailed and layered, software giant Microsoft has no intensions of being left behind in fine-tuning its future projects accordingly. The Windows OS-maker listed a new job opening to fill the position of “Director of Business Development- Cryptocurrencies” earlier this week. The candidate that eventually gets chosen to serve in that position will be responsible for the growth of Microsoft’s future initiatives linked to the technologies of crypto and Web3, which is the next phase of Internet that we use today.

The chosen individual will work in Microsoft’s team of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Emerging Technologies. As part of their job, the appointee will shape the roadmap for Microsoft’s upcoming projects around Decentralised Finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), as well as Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAOs), according to the company’s job posting.

“This role requires an understanding of the Web 3.0 market,” Microsoft said in its posting. “In particular, this role will lay the foundation to support and inform Microsoft’s Web 3.0 strategy.”

The job opening that was listed on February 7 has stopped accepting applications within three days of being posted. It could mean that Microsoft is already in the process of picking out the best-suited candidate from the received resumes.

The company demanded just over one year of working knowledge from the candidate in the sectors of crypto, DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and Web3 among other listed qualifications.

The development comes at a time Microsoft is losing employees from its Augmented Reality (AR) teams.

Social networking major Meta (formerly Facebook), has been poaching Microsoft employees to work on its Web3-backed metaverse projects.

It hardly comes as a surprise that Microsoft is also evidently ramping efforts to boost its activities in crypto-related sectors.

Last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had spoken in favour of the metaverse concept.

The metaverse is here, and it’s not only transforming how we see the world but how we participate in it – from the factory floor to the meeting room. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/h5tsdYMXRD — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 2, 2021

For now, the announcement of Microsoft’s new Director of Business Development – Cryptocurrencies remains awaited.