“It’s rather a chicken and egg situation right now. We’re coming out of it, but if you’ve got a vehicle which runs on hydrogen, you’ve got to refuel it.

“Like us, we can build refuelling stations, but if you don’t have the vehicles, it’s a challenge.

“No matter what you’re looking at, that infrastructure investment is significant. Not significant to like oil and gas investment, but still significant.”

It is estimated that the UK would need around 50 or 60 strategically placed hydrogen refuelling stations to accommodate the spread of hydrogen vehicles.