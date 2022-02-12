



The hike will see health and social care workers personally foot the bill of their own services at an estimated cost of £390m, openDemocracy reports. With an already dwindling workforce, experts fear the announcement will increase resignations among health care staff.

A record number – more than 27,000 – of NHS staff resigned between July and September last year, the highest number on record, according to NHS England figures. Many warned of burnout among an overwhelmed workforce that has been at the front line battling the COVID-19 pandemic since it first hit the UK in February 2020. Fears are surging over more NHS resignations as the national insurance rise – which goes against a Conservative manifesto commitment in 2019 – will likely leave staff out of pocket, especially amid soaring energy bills and rising living costs. OpenDemocracy found that the national insurance hike will see nurses, on average, losing £275 a year. Boris Johnson has defended the Health and Social Care Levy, saying it is necessary to clear the backlog in NHS waiting lists caused by the pandemic.

In the House of Commons on Thursday, the PM said: “We have increased the starting salary for nurses by 12.8 percent, in addition to the bursaries and other help that we give them. We value our nurses, we love our NHS and we are paying for it.” However, the Royal College of Nursing found nurses are 15.3 percent worse off than they were a decade ago. Similarly, a report by Channel 4 FactCheck found that, although some nursing staff had received a 12 percent pay rise, nurses starting salaries are around 10 percent worse than they were 10 years ago. The national insurance hike is believed to be yet another financial blow to nurses and other NHS staff. READ MORE: Farage for PM! Britons want Brexit pioneer to replace Boris

He said: “Our stance is that it’s not really possible to abolish the Health and Social Care Levy but it can be designed in a better way. “By modelling it on income tax and broadening out to pensions and rental income, it would make the charge fairer with more groups of people paying in. “Our hope is that by broadening it out to other forms of income, it will be able to reduce the headline rate.” He added that “simply squeezing more money out of the tax system without improving its design would be a mistake. The Government should not pass up the opportunity to re-calibrate the tax system to better reward work and effort”.









Source link

Related