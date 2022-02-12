The National Football League lobbied the Securities and Exchange Commission on “issues related to blockchain technology” from July through December last year, according to disclosure reports.

Records indicate the lobbying campaign represents the first time the NFL has attempted to influence the government agency that oversees financial securities. The league spent over $600,000 on lobbying both chambers of Congress and various government agencies, including the SEC, during the second half of 2021, according to the reports.

Beyond the SEC, the NFL lobbied the White House Office, the Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce. The NFL targeted those government entities for a wide range of issues, including “federal regulation of sports betting,” according to the filings.

The forms do not provide further details on the NFL’s lobbying efforts.

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are built on top of something known as the blockchain, which acts as a digital ledger that keeps track of all transactions of a particular token. This global online database is accessible to anyone with an internet connection, and it is maintained by an international network of people who help to verify blocks of transactions.

The NFL, run by Commissioner Roger Goodell, is trying to determine whether crypto can be an integral part of the league’s business, insiders say. The NFL currently takes in about $10 billion in annual revenue.