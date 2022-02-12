In England, more than 1,000 confirmed cases of BA.2 have been identified, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

It has been designated a “variant under investigation” by British health authorities, meaning they are keeping a close watch on it, but are not overly concerned by it.

According to Denmark’s SSI, BA.2 infections rose to account for about half of the country’s reported Covid cases in January.

India is another country where BA.2 is rapidly replacing the Delta and Omicron BA.1 variant, according to Dr Dhakal.