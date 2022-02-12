Another 17 per cent touted Djokovic to end 2022 with his current haul of 20 Grand Slams, which would make this just the second year since 2010 in which the Serb had failed to win a major.

That means at least 9,000 of those who took part in the survey believe Djokovic will finish second to Nadal this season, both in Grand Slams won this year and overall.

Nadal has long been the dominant force on clay throughout his career and will be among the favourites to add to his 13 titles at the French Open.

Djokovic’s chances of collecting his 21st Grand Slam have been hit by the fact he’s yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19, which was the reason he missed this year’s Australian Open.