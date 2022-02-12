The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that people with COVID-19 have reported “a wide range of symptoms”.

These may range from mild symptoms to severe illness, and some may call for medical attention

The organisation suggests symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus and anyone can have mild to severe symptoms.

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, and nausea or vomiting, are also signs.