Sponsored Video


Crude oil, natural gas and gasoline prices were all up this week. It’s a trend that has been repeated almost weekly since June 2020 when there was an oversupply of product and much lower prices.

That summer U.S. oil inventories, excluding oil in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, were at 540 million barrels, which was a record. Oil prices were in the $10 to $15 range, and retail gasoline was around $2 per gallon.

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said oil inventories fell to 410 million barrels – a 24% decrease since June 2020 – oil prices rose to $89 and the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.538 across the U.S.

EIA said commercial inventories “fell to their lowest levels since mid-2014,” and increased its forecast for Brent crude oil by 11% to an average of $90 per barrel in February.  

.

Natural gas spot prices averaged $4.38 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) at the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub in January, a 16% increase from December prices, EIA said. Cold weather in the Northeast and Midwest increased demand for natural gas. 

Global demand for natural gas also remains strong, and EIA expects 2022 U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to increase 16% over 2021 levels. 



Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.