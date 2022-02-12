The crackdown on pirate websites continues, with a popular website that unlocked access to free shows and movies from Sky, Netflix and Disney+ now blocked for millions. Broadband providers, including BT, EE, Sky, Virgin Media, TalkTalk and Plusnet, are now required to block access to the website for all of their customers. The incoming block is due to a new High Court order – and broadband companies have the next 10 days to comply with.

The application for the latest block was filed to the High Court by some of the biggest entertainment brands on the planet, including Columba Pictures, Disney Enterprises, Netflix Studios, Paramount Pictures, Universal City Studios, Warner Bros – collectively represented by the Motion Picture Association – and Sky last week.

The website targeted by the latest block? Mixdrop. This website is known as a “cyberlocker”, which enables users to store files and share them online. Some users rely on these third-party services to share digital copies of boxsets and movies to allow others to stream and download content from some of the biggest paid-for providers, including Sky TV, Disney+, Netflix, and more.

It works in a similar way to sharing your photos or videos via cloud-hosting services like iCloud, Google Drive, or DropBox – with friends and family able to stream within their web browser to download to watch offline at a later time.