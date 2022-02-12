Prince Andrew’s civil case: What happens next?

The Duke of York has agreed to give a statement under oath next month in the UK as part of the civil sexual assault case against him. Viriginia Roberts Giuffre is suing the Queen’s second son over claims he sexually assaulted her three times when she was 17 and being trafficked by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has repeatedly denied all allegations against him, and his lawyers have said he is prepared to face a jury trial to clear his name.

He will face a deposition — giving evidence to lawyers for use in court — in London on March 10. The news comes after Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages last month. Further questions over Andrew’s personality have been raised in unearthed reports as Andrew continues to face unwanted scrutiny. Sir Ivor Roberts, former ambassador to Italy, Yugoslavia and Ireland, questioned Andrew’s suitability in his former role as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment in a 2019 interview with The Times. READ MORE: William ‘sick’ of Charles pushing for Queen Camilla

Andrew’s suitability for the role was questioned.

Prince Andrew will face a deposition next month.

He recalled Andrew “rubbed people up the wrong way”, adding: “Andrew was full of his own self-importance and there was a lot of standing on ceremony.” In a separate interview with the Daily Mail in 2011, Sir Ivor said Andrew met “quite an eminent person in the world of fashion” in Florence in 2004. The royal is alleged to have said, “Never heard of you” when she introduced herself. He said: “He has that rather unfortunate manner of being brusque to the point of rudeness. I had to send my deputy the next week to smooth ruffled feathers.

Andrew earned himself the nickname ‘Airmiles Andy’ with his frequent travelling.

"I would never have thought of him as the natural choice to be trade envoy in the first place. If the net result is negative, you wonder whether he should be in that position." Andrew did not receive a salary for the trade envoy role, but went on numerous expenses-paid delegations. He was also alleged to have used trips paid for by the Government for his personal leisure on occasion, earning him the nickname 'Airmiles Andy'. According to The Telegraph, Andrew spent £620,000 as a trade envoy in 2010, including £154,000 on hotels, food and hospitality and a further £465,000 on travel.

Others praised Andrew for the way in which he carried out his work.

Simon Wilson served as Britain’s deputy head of mission in Bahrain from 2001 to 2005, and lifted the lid on working with the Duke of York in a 2010 interview with the Daily Mail. He recalled: “HRH the Duke of York was more commonly known among the British diplomatic community in the Gulf as HBH: His Buffoon Highness. “This nickname stemmed from his childish obsession with doing exactly the opposite of what had been agreed in pre-visit meetings with his staff.” He added: “He appeared to regard himself as an expert in every matter… Colleagues put this down to an inferiority complex about being mentally challenged.”

Andrew will attend a thanksgiving service in memory of his father next month.

Others, however, have said that Andrew was in fact a success in his role. Robert Jobson has written several books on the Royal Family. Writing for CNN in 2015, he said: “I have witnessed personally what a good, no-nonsense communicator Andrew is at events he has inspired and hosted. “He is particularly passionate when dealing with young start-up entrepreneurs and bringing them together with successful businesses at networking and showcasing events. “Andrew is direct and to the point, and his methods seem to work.