



The Queen, 95, sparked health concerns after she pulled out of a number of major engagements, spent a night in hospital, and was ordered to rest by royal doctors. Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti has claimed senior members of the Royal Family will be seen supporting the Queen a lot more. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Sacerdoti said: “I think what we’re seeing at the moment is the Queen’s pause in her public duties.

“The rest of the family is stepping up to support her. “There was the announcement that in future she would be going to public events with another member of the family which is quite a clever idea because it means should the Queen, at her age, have any health issues going forward and have to pull out then at least it won’t leave the event in the lurch. “It would still have the other member of the Royal Family there. “Of course everyone will be hoping the Queen won’t need to make use of that but it is the sensible thing to do under the circumstances. READ MORE: Camilla gets resounding support at 1st outing since Queen’s nod

“You can’t avoid the fact that she is now 95 years old and though she is in good shape for someone of that age and does a large amount of work, I think it’s inevitable that she may have to slow down a bit and we may have to get used to having an older monarch. “Part of what that will involve is seeing her supported by her family.” It comes as recent royal speeches give a “very strong sense of direction” for the royals, according to royal correnspondent Victoria Murphy. Speaking to Palace Confidentials on Mail+, Ms Murphy said: “I think it’s interesting that we’ve seen her in these speeches recently reminding us about no one being immune to the aging process.

“These little lines that are dropped in that are very easy to read into. “Then Charles being asked recently as well about it and basically his words were to the effect of, she’s 95 and it’s just not possible. “I feel that gives us a very strong sense of the direction now that there is this wide acknowledgment that she cannot as visible or as busy.” DON’T MISS Meghan Markle’s ‘Princess Kate’ post unearthed [INSIGHT]

She added: “[Palace aides] are balancing this issue of her being very elderly and entitled to medical privacy being head of state and when the public does need to know. “I think it’s probably fair to say that they’re not going to release all the information. “There are probably lots of details that we’re not aware of but when it comes to stuff that they do put out, I don’t believe there is any question in the accuracy of that. “It’s more what else going on that we’re not fully getting.”









