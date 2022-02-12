Several thousand Ukrainians rallied in Kiev to show unity.

People marched through the capital in a column, chanting “Glory to Ukraine” and carrying Ukrainian flags and banners that read “Invaders must die” and “Ukrainians will resist”.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, urged the nation not to get lost in what he dubbed an excessive amount of information about the fears of war. He acknowledged, however, a Russian attack could happen at any time.

He said: “The best friend of our enemies is panic in our country. And all this information is just provoking panic and can’t help us.

“I can’t agree or disagree with what hasn’t happened yet. So far, there is no full-scale war in Ukraine.”

Addressing Moscow’s seizure and annexation of Crimea nearly a decade ago, Mr Zelenskiy added: “We have to be ready each day.

“It did not begin yesterday. It began in 2014, so, we are ready and this is why we are here.”