



This follows a survey conducted by TalkTalk which found that 71 percent of gamers have been – or know someone who has been – a victim to a scam when playing online. Some 29 percent of gamers in the UK have already played a game in the Metaverse, according to the survey. Furthermore, 37 percent of the 1,060 respondents who were polled said they were planning to.

The Metaverse is a virtual reality world where those on the platform can interact, game and experience things as they would in the real world; and is considered to be the future of online interactions. James Woodruff, one of the UK’s leading cyber security experts is reminding gamers that they must protect themselves from harm while operating on these services. Specifically, he is cautioning those who are interested in gaming on the Metaverse due to the lack of regulation in regards to protective measures. Explaining how the Metaverse works, Mr Woodruff said: “The concept has been around since the early 2000s, when the first online environments came out where you could meet people online in a social gathering. READ MORE: Clever ways Brits dodging cost-of-living crisis – like cut own hair

“Employers would essentially buy corporate retreats, so they’d like to spend money and buy virtual currency to take their employees inside this virtual environment to do things like team building exercises. “There has become a whole world for people to express themselves and that’s been kind of adapted since then, to where we’re at today with virtual reality. “Your own avatar becomes who you want to be inside this virtual environment and is shared with others and communicates with others. “The more and more it’s going to be adaptable with technology moving forward, we’re going to have different kinds of payment gateways, different integrations from the financial side of things and it’s going to be the norm to communicate inside this virtual world.’ DON’T MISS:

The cyber security guru is warning that a lack of identification checks is making it easier for fraudsters to potentially pose as other gamers through fake identities or avatars. Scammers are able to fake the information, such as their age and location to impersonate a loved one of the victim to steal their login details and passwords. On top of this, fraudsters are able to create bots as a middle man in their scams. Bots are automated programmes which impersonate people, and in this case, cheat people out of their personal information. On the dangers posed by gaming, Mr Woodruff explained: “While scams are the last thing people tend to think about when gaming, it’s important to keep your security in the front of mind – especially when playing in immersive virtual worlds.

“From a scam perspective and a fraud perspective, a lot of people want to purchase virtual currencies. “On a game like World of Warcraft you have gold. You buy, you sell, you go to auction, you get basically money out of it. Now that makes a currency go around inside this environment. “What you can do is go to a third party website and buy gold, that’s at a much cheaper rate than what you could get from the game developer.” However, the online expert notes that the offers provided by third party currencies also leave gamers vulnerable to serious fraud.

“What people do is they buy these third party currencies and they’ll sign up with their details. They’ll put their first name, their last name, their email address, and they’ll use a pathway that maybe they’ve reused before to log into the game. “What these third party companies will do is they’ll build up trust so they’ll give you your items that you’ve purchased, and then you go back again. “It becomes this free kind of thing, because you want to better yourself inside this game. But what a lot of vendors do, they’ll try and recover your account. “They’ll click forget password, they’ll sign in with the password potentially reused on that third party website. “They’ll transfer all your digital assets and items over to a mule account, and that account, and then they’ll be resold and the items will be resolved. But you would essentially lose out.” Express.co.uk has reached out to Blizzard for comment.









