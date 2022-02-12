Sponsored Video



So, im from Dominican Republic and went to the casino ramdonly, played some cash money poker with 7,600 Dominican Pesos or ( 125 USD ) hit a Straight flush on a hyped hand and went home after 30 minutes with 364,800 Dominican pesos or ( 7,600 USD ) so f**king random XD

2485 points, 272 comments.



Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.