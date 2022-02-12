Ag APP

Rawalpindi : A street library inaugurated at Rialto Park is going to become a centre of attraction for book lovers who can enjoy reading in the green environment.

According to the details, the civic authority has completed seating arrangements for the visitors around the street library which is the first of its kind in Rawalpindi city.

The visitors can sit on the benches outside the Miyawaki Urban Forest having 8,000 plants of 52 different species and enjoy reading at the lush green patch recently developed by the civic authority.

According to the written material provided by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the purpose of establishing a street library was to encourage books to be recycled and shared; provide any member of the community access to literature and the joys of reading; enhance opportunities for community members to meet, connect and socialize; and enlivening and activating public spaces.

“The commuters and people passing by are welcome to stop and browse an ever-changing selection of books including history textbooks, biographies, travel guides, and poetry,” it said

The idea is that people can take a book– without the need to check in or out–or they can leave a book. The books are free to borrow and can either be returned or exchanged for another book.

Ali Asghar, a visitor at the Rialto Park, said “Books have the power to transport people to a different world, experience the impossible, and unlock people’s potential. It will be good to see that anyone come here, take a book and discover a new world of opportunities.”

Thousands of plants at the Rialto Park that are now five to seven feet in height provide the visitors of the street library with natural green environment. The plants species at the park also included amaltas, har singhar, hareer, panj pattia, farash, Dhaak, khatti, laqat, chakotra, sumbal, reetha, Phulai, gullar, kikar, Peepal, jand, jaman, siris and shahtoot.

‘Govt making all-out efforts to facilitate expats’: The incumbent government is making all-out efforts to provide maximum facilities to expatriates and their dependents in the country.

An official source told this agency here on Saturday that a series of projects and schemes was launched for the welfare and development of the Overseas Pakistanis in different sectors including health, education, and social welfare by the current government.

The number of projects launched for expatriates including Sohni Dharti, schemes of Modern Luxury Apartments, Roshan Digital Account, Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit, Call Sarzameen, Naya Pakistan Calling Project, Visit Pakistan, internship, Complaint Cell, Ambulance Service, Investment Facilities Centre, Reintegration of Returnee Migrant Workers and Foreign Exchange Remittance Card.

He added that the government has directed all provincial governments to upgrade all facilities at provincial airports to facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi had also visited different regional airports and inspected the facilities being provided by various government departments to facilitate passengers, especially overseas Pakistanis.

The Advisor visited international arrival and departure lounges to review the facilities and also interacted with the passengers to inquire about their opinion regarding the facilities.

He was of the view that Pakistani expatriates are the ambassadors and precious assets of the country and it was the responsibility of the government to provide them all facilities.