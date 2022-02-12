The Last Kingdom season five is due to air on Netflix on March 9, much to the delight of fans. Yet the news came as bittersweet as the historical drama will be ending after the upcoming season. There is a chance Uhtred (played by Alexander Dreymon) will find romance with Aethelflaed (Millie Brady) once again.

Will Uhtred and Aethelflaed get back together in The Last Kingdom?

The Last Kingdom fans were left heartbroken when Uhtred was forced to give up his relationship with the new Lady of Mercia.

In season four, Aethelflaed took over as leader of Mercia following the death of her husband Aethelred (Toby Regbo).

She had been having an affair with Uhtred as her abusive husband continued to drive her away.

The people of Mercia were reluctant to see a woman in charge, but she vowed to give up her relationship in order to rule.

Her decision left viewers raging as they were sad to see Uhtred’s heart get broken.

