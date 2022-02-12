The Last Kingdom season five is due to air on Netflix on March 9, much to the delight of fans. Yet the news came as bittersweet as the historical drama will be ending after the upcoming season. There is a chance Uhtred (played by Alexander Dreymon) will find romance with Aethelflaed (Millie Brady) once again.
Will Uhtred and Aethelflaed get back together in The Last Kingdom?
The Last Kingdom fans were left heartbroken when Uhtred was forced to give up his relationship with the new Lady of Mercia.
In season four, Aethelflaed took over as leader of Mercia following the death of her husband Aethelred (Toby Regbo).
She had been having an affair with Uhtred as her abusive husband continued to drive her away.
The people of Mercia were reluctant to see a woman in charge, but she vowed to give up her relationship in order to rule.
Her decision left viewers raging as they were sad to see Uhtred’s heart get broken.
Yet in the trailer for the upcoming season, the pair are seen together again.
For a brief moment, Aethelflaed appears to look at Uhtred with the same fondness she once felt.
The pair would not have seen each other since the Winchester siege at the end of the fourth season.
As some time has passed, Aethelflaed may have changed her mind about giving her relationship up.
Just as the word ‘hope’ flashes on the screen, Uhtred is seen smiling at the Lady of Mercia.
The real Uhtred the Bold married three times in real life, with each marriage producing children.
His wives were Ecgfrida, Sige and Aelgifu, so there was no Aethelflaed in sight.
With this in mind, the series will have some creative license when it comes to determining the fate of the couple.
Will Aethelflaed make time to give their relationship another try, or has the ship already sailed?
The Last Kingdom season 5 airs on Netflix on March 9.