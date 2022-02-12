Vanguard Ranked Play Beta Gets Start Date

Ranked Play Beta for Call of Duty: Vanguard begins in just a few days and Activision gives a detailed overview of the event.

Call of Duty: Vanguard had a relatively tame reception upon its release last year. It seems like the level of excitement was not all that high, especially compared to Call of Duty games from past years. As per Activision’s financial report, the sales performance of Call of Duty: Vanguard was also lower than 2020’s Black Ops Cold War.

Despite the lower sales, Call of Duty is still one of the most popular franchises in the industry. According to The NPD Group, Call of Duty: Vanguard was the second best-selling game of January 2022 in the US, only beaten by Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Activision had earlier announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard will get a Ranked Play Beta sometime in February, and fans now have a set date.

An official announcement on the Call of Duty league website states that Ranked Play Beta for Call of Duty: Vanguard will begin on this Thursday, February 17. The post also gives an overview of what fans can expect from the beta. Players will be able to take part in 4v4 matches in CDL Hardpoint, CDL Search & Destroy, and CDL Control, with the same weapons, maps, and settings used in Call of Duty League.

It also mentions that some weapons, attachments, and killstreaks will be restricted in the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta, most probably to achieve a better balance. There will be not shotguns or LMGs in Ranked Play, but all available items will be accessible by all players to ensure a level playing field. Multiplayer progression will have no impact on the available weapons and equipment.

Activision has shared a lot more information in the post, including details on rewards and ladder events in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Players can earn Weapon Blueprints, Camos, Charms, and other items which will be exclusive to that particular season. Users get a unique emblem and calling card for every 5 ranks, and they can also earn an animated Emblem at the end of each season, signifying their final Skill Division Placement for that season.

In addition to the beta news, Season 2 of Call of Duty: Vanguard begins in just a couple of days, and Activision recently shared details on all the new content that will be coming to the game. The multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Vanguard will get two brand-new maps, along with new Operators and weapons. Zombies will also receive some significant improvements, as fans were initially disappointed by the game mode on launch.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

