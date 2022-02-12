Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship €95.5 billion (£79.4 billion) programme was designed to “tackle climate change, helps to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and boosts the EU’s competitiveness and growth” using an “open science policy” where all members share publications and research immediately.

In the Brexit deal, the UK and EU agreed on a mutual commitment to the UK joining Horizon Europe — but more than a year later, this has yet to happen.

Switzerland is facing a similar issue, with Swiss researchers reportedly shut out of parts of the programme after a dispute surrounding overdue payments from Switzerland to EU cohesion programmes.

The Stick to Science campaign accuses the EU of “putting political disputes ahead of science collaboration”.

According to estimates, If the UK and Switzerland joined the programme as associate members, their contributions would add an estimated €17billion (£14billion) to Horizon Europe’s budget.

But the UK is planning its own venture in absence of Horizon Europe.