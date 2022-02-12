Location: Los Angeles

Date: Wednesday 2nd February

Web3 is a co-opted term that was originally used to describe an internet that gives users greater control over their privacy and data. It is now commonly referred to as the metaverse.

The metaverse, originally described in Neal Stephenson’s Snow Crash, was a dystopian future that envisions a virtual reality-based successor to the internet. The metaverse has been picked up on by VCs and Silicon Valley and is now promising to revolutionise the way we interact with the internet taking advantage of NFTs and ‘crypto’.

However, bitcoiners remain sceptical. Over the last 13 years, thousands of projects have come and gone, promising huge innovation with little to back it up, from altcoins that promise to be ‘the new bitcoin’ to narratives like ‘blockchain, not bitcoin’ and the ICO boom, and bust.

In this interview, American HODL and Junseth take aim at Web3, NFTs and the metaverse and discuss why they believe that it will not only fail but that it doesn’t even exist in the first place.