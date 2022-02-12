The duo flashed big smiles as they attended the 2011 Grammy Awards, where their son Jaden Smith performed alongside Justin Bieber during the ceremony.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in November 2021, Smith admitted that the couple went through a rough patch in their relationship in September 2011, following an explosive fight at Pinkett Smith’s 40th birthday party.

“We realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy,” Smith said. “We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy. Then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy—versus demanding that the other person fill our empty cup.”