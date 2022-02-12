Andrew Davidson, prosecuting, said: “Violence was threatened and violence was used.

“The woman living in an upstairs flat had left the door unlocked because her partner, who was away on night shift, had forgotten his key.

“At about 6am she was awoken by the two defendants in her bedroom. Mr Hannay was holding a baseball bat, Cleo O’Donnell a knife.”

When the pair grew restless after being told by the victim that she did not have a safe, Mr Davidson told the court O’Donnell held the knife in front of the victim’s face, saying: “I don’t trust her. I don’t believe her. She’s too calm.”